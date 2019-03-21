Scientific Digital Imaging acquire Thermal Exchange

The Board of Scientific Digital Imaging (SDI) has announced the acquisition of Thermal Exchange Limited (Thermal Exchange or TE).

The Leicester based company designs, builds and distributes process cooling and temperature control equipment for industrial, medical and scientific applications.

The SDI Board says it has identified opportunities within TE which have the potential for growth, particularly when combined with the skills and resources available at Applied Thermal Control (ATC).

ATC have vast experience of supplying cooling solutions to end users and OEM customers both in the UK and internationally.

This new cooperation between companies will complement their existing process cooling and temperature control product range.

By joining forces, TE will be able to offer customers a greater choice of cooling solutions through the synergy and expansion of their product ranges.

TE has traditionally supplied industrial customers and can offer products up to a 100kW cooling capacity.

With ATC’s established international customer and distributor base they aim to supply TE products globally.

The in-house technical knowledge and expertise has been enhanced by experience and insight from both organisations. The technical product support they provide to customers has now increased in capacity, which will assist in the planned development of new temperature control products and evolve the chiller range.