Scientist uses campaign against plastic straws to harvest mailing details for political party

A marine biologist campaigning to eradicate plastic drinks straws from Chester has been accused of using plastic pollution as a front to harvest contact details for the city’s local Conservatives group.

Dr Christian Dunn, a wetlands expert at Bangor University, ostensibly claimed to be petitioning publicans in Chester to provide straws on request, or give out eco-alternatives, after seeing plastic marine litter whilst surfing the North Wales coast.

He told BBC Merseyside: “The issue of plastic waste is a crucial and growing issue as we still don't know how long, if at all, it takes for plastic to break down.

"You use a straw for about 20 minutes to drink your drink, so I'm asking for local bars to not give out plastic straws with drinks unless specifically asked.”

However, his campaign website links directly to Chester’s council conservative group, who in a somewhat uncharacteristic stand against freedom of consumer choice, have backed the campaign and encourage supporters to submit their details to the party mailing list.

The campaign is an example of a greenwashing ploy to 'ride the wave' of awareness about marine plastic, particularly with the screening of the death of a Pilot Whale calf in Blue Planet II on the BBC which its producers later admitted had no supporting evidence tying it to plastics pollution.