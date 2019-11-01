Scopic and Viomes collaborate to develop metal detectable masterbatches for use in food contact applications

Scopic, a Detectable additive company, has collaborated with Viomes over the past three years to develop metal detectable masterbatches for use in food contact applications.

These include injection moulded plastic products such as polypropylene saucers and trays.

The companies believe the metal detectable additives produced by Scopic enable both companies to continue developing innovative products that add a point of difference to the finished article.

All standard Scopic grade masterbatches are also available with Food Contact declarations, which is useful for manufacturers such as Viomes needing to supply Food Contact Approved end products.

Scopic says it is looking forward to their continued partnership with Viomes and are very excited at the possibilities going forward.

Eleni Spilianaki, Managing Director for Viomes, added: “Viomes has been searching for a detectable material in order to satisfy a customers’ need. Scopic has been spotted while searching the internet and the cooperation has been excellent.”