Scotland’s Circular Economy Hotspot announces six key business streams

Circular Economy Hotspot Scotland, a three-day international event set to take place in Glasgow, between the 30 October and 1 November 2018, has announced six of Scotland’s key business sectors will showcase their work to make our resources last and transform Scotland’s economy.

The event is being delivered by Zero Waste Scotland in partnership with Circular Glasgow, an initiative delivered by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, funded by Zero Waste Scotland and backed by the Scottish Government and the European Regional Development Fund.

The event will give delegates the opportunity to meet and hear from Scottish businesses and key partners, including some business site visits.

Delegates have the opportunity to choose one of six sector-themed ‘discovery tours’.

The six discovery tours available for delegates to choose from include plastic solutions, manufacturing, construction, food and drink, bioeconomy and circular economy in the community.

The event will also welcome speakers such as Dr Leyla Acaroglu, sustainability ‘provocateur’ and United Nations Champion of the Earth 2016 and Gary Gillespie, the Scottish Government’s Chief Economic Advisor, with more speakers to be announced in the coming weeks.

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive, Zero Waste Scotland, said: “All sectors and regions can benefit from becoming ‘circular’; it’s the key to keeping businesses sustainable. Delegates will see how a variety of industries and regions have adopted circular practices and how innovative collaborations were born.”