Scotland's ‘game-changer’ bottle deposit return scheme announced

Today, (8 May 2019) the Scottish government has outlined its plans for a deposit return scheme (DRS) for used drinking containers, cans and glass.

This means Scotland is set to become the first country in the UK to introduce a DRS for drinks cans and bottles.

Scotland’s new DRS will include aluminium and steel cans as well as drinks containers made of glass and Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic.

However, HDPE-made plastic bottles, which are typically used to carry milk, will not be included.

The scheme aims to be widely accessible, with all shops which sell drinks offering a 20p deposit refund to customers.

As part of the government's climate action plan, the Deposit Return Scheme Implementation Advisory Group is providing industry input and guidance on the scheme’s interaction with consumers, producers, retailers and the hospitality industry, which will be key to its success, according to the Scottish government.

Reported by gov.scot, Roseanna Cunningham, Environment Secretary, said: “Scotland was the first part of the UK to commit to a deposit return scheme as part of our wider efforts to prevent discarded drinks containers from ending up in our streets and seas, and is now the first to outline its design - one that is ambitious in scale and scope, and which gives the people of Scotland a clear and straightforward way to do their bit for the environment.”

“There is a global climate emergency and people across Scotland have been calling, rightly, for more ambition to tackle it and safeguard our planet for future generations.”

“Supported by international evidence our plans for Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme are gathering pace with widespread consensus demonstrating that a well-run, appropriately-targeted scheme could improve the environment, change attitudes to recycling and litter, and support a more circular economy.”

Jill Farrell, Chief Operating Officer, Zero Waste Scotland, added:

“This will be a game-changer for recycling and the circular economy in Scotland. With a huge network of places to return your bottles and cans, it will be just as easy to return a drink as it is to buy one in the first place. I’m proud of Zero Waste Scotland’s role in advising the Scottish Government on this design, which has resulted in a blueprint for a world-class scheme.”