Scottish Parliament scrap plastic straws

Scotland plans to ban plastic straws by the end of 2019 in a bid to tackle marine pollution and cut down on single-use plastics.

The use of plastic straws was banned in the Scottish Parliament earlier this month and Scottish Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham has said she wants to see cotton buds phased out by the end of this year, and a ban on plastic straws entering into law by the end of 2019.

“I would strongly encourage the big manufacturers of straws that the writing is on the wall and they need to be thinking about alternatives now,” said Cunningham.

“It’s about making sure plastic straws are off the shelves and out of the takeaways and diners – and what’s in their place is suitable and recyclable.”

Organisations such as Wetherspoon and Wagamama have begun withdrawing plastic straws from use to reduce marine litter.

An expert panel will be appointed by the Scottish Government to advise on methods to reduce single-use items, including the introduction of charges.

“We are committed to ending Scotland’s throwaway culture and are considering how we can reduce single-use items like plastic straws,” explained a spokesperson for the Scottish Government.

“There are obviously a number of legislative, financial and accessibility issues to consider when it comes to banning plastic straws, however it is our intention that we will be in a position to confirm definitive plans over the coming months.”

Cunningham added there will need to be alternatives to replace plastic straws and noted the speed of the process would be accelerated if straw manufacturers in Scotland were gone.