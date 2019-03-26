Second plenary speaker announced for International Rubber Conference 2019

Professor Judit E Puskas AIMBE and IUPAC Fellow, Biomaterial and Biopolymer Engineering Program at Ohio State University, USA, is the second plenary speaker announced for the three- day global rubber conference, International Rubber Conference 2019 (IRC).

Puskas will present a talk on ‘Natural Rubber Biosynthesis: Still a Mystery.’

Puskas received a PhD in plastics and rubber technology in 1985, and an M. E. Sc in organic and biochemical engineering in 1977, from the Technical University of Budapest, Hungary.

She has been involved in polymer research and development in the microelectronic, paint and rubber industries.

Her present interests include the integration of breast reconstruction and cancer research, green polymer chemistry, biomimetic processes and biomaterials, living/controlled polymerisations, polymerisation mechanisms and kinetics, thermoplastic elastomers and polymer structure/property relationships, and probing the polymer-bio interface.

The International Rubber Conference consists of a full technical programme with an opportunity for delegates to hear the latest technological advances, network with industry contacts from around the world and meet a vast range of suppliers in the exhibition hall.

Puskas said: “Being a Rubber City Girl, it is imperative that I come to this conference, listen to the latest research and news and meet experts.”

This year’s conference will take place in London at the Oval Cricket Ground.