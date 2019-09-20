Second PVC 4 Cables conference takes place next month in Berlin

PVC 4 Cables will host its second bi-annual conference in Berlin, Germany, on 7 November 2019, with the theme In PVC Cables we Trust! Innovation and Sustainability for Smart Electrical Systems.

The conference will present and debate the developments in PVC cables and their numerous technical and functional benefits for users and consumers, including market trends, standardisation, fire and smoke behaviour.

After an update on PVC Cables Market Trends by Astrid Aupetit, Senior Research Analyst of AMI Consulting, the conference will explore how to choose PVC Cables under the Construction Products Regulation (CPR).

Gianluca Sarti, from the Compounds for Cables Group of the Italian PVC Forum, will discuss acidity tests studies relevant for the discussion of the use of PVC cables in the framework of CPR.

Other speakers will include Professor Alessandro Marangoni of Althesys, presenting his study on the Total Cost of Ownership of PVC Cables and Professor Enrico Boccaleri, Università del Piemonte Orientale, addressing the Stabilisation of the Thermal Degradation of Plasticised PVC with Standard and Innovative Additives.

Chris Howick, Product Regulation Manager at INOVYN, will talk about the use of Medium Chain Chlorinated Paraffins by cables producers.

Ingrid Verschueren, General Manager of Recovinyl, will discuss challenges and opportunities of making PVC cables circular and Stefan Eingärtner, Technical Director of VinylPlus will present the VinylPlus Product Label for building and construction applications.

This second PVC4Cables Conference is a source of pride for us because it demonstrates the concreteness of the results of these first two years of intense work,” said said Zdenek Hruska, ECVM Public Affairs Senior Manager and PVC4Cables Project Manager.

“Improving its products’ performance, thanks in particular to the initiatives undertaken in the framework of the VinylPlus sustainability programme, the PVC cable industry represented in the PVC4Cables Platform can today demonstrate a direct contribution to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals set for 2030,” said Carlo Ciotti, President of the Italian PVC Forum and PVC4Cables Spokesperson, commenting on the programme.

“This has been achieved by new, safer and highly performing formulations, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and consumption of energy and raw materials, and by an efficient end-of-life management (recycling) of cables.”