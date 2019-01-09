Senseye and Iconsys join forces for full turnkey scalable predictive maintenance service

Senseye and Iconsys have announced a partnership to help industrial companies boost operational efficiency and profitability using Industry 4.0 technologies.

The companies have launched a comprehensive digital maintenance service that combines Iconsys’ expertise in industrial data collection and integrated manufacturing systems with Senseye’s prognostics and predictive maintenance software.

The new service aims to provide everything manufacturers need to put in place automated conditioning monitoring and predicted maintenance systems across their production environments, including the collection, storing, and automatic analysis of data.

Simon Kampa, CEO of Senseye, said: “We are delighted to be working with Iconsys, which is rapidly becoming one of the digital leaders in the industries it serves. In partnership we can provide everything manufacturers need to implement large scale predictive maintenance programmes from scratch and further accelerating the returns that are achievable from these vital investments.”

Nick Darrall, Managing Director at Iconsys, said: “Access to real-time machine data enables a reduction in unplanned downtime, faster and safer shutdowns, and ultimately a reduction in overall costs. Senseye is the clear market leader when it comes to automated predictive maintenance, and the insight and innovation it delivers is proven to deliver fantastic improvements for our customers.”