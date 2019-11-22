Senseye and Malone Group announce alliance to accelerate predictive maintenance deployments

Senseye has announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Malone Group to support the deployment of its pioneering predictive maintenance software in the UK, Ireland, and Canada.

Malone Group will operate as a trusted implementation partner and value-added reseller for Senseye, driving adoption of Senseye PdM with large-scale FMCG producers, packaging manufacturers, and heavy industry organisations.

Leading manufacturers across a range of industries have halved their levels of unplanned downtime and achieved reductions in maintenance costs of up to 40 per cent using Senseye PdM.

Simon Kampa, CEO of Senseye, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Malone Group. It has a strong and credible sales and consulting operation, established relationships with many industrial organisations that would benefit greatly from using Senseye PdM, and uniquely, deep expertise across industrial IT to solve complex industrial challenges.”

Stephen Malone, CEO at Malone Group, “Senseye has developed an incredible predictive maintenance product that it unique in its ability to be deployed cost-effectively and at scale. Senseye PdM is a fundamental component of Industry 4.0 deployments at large-scale industrial organisations globally.”