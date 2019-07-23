Senseye opens German office to support regional Predictive Maintenance demand

Senseye, the leading provider of cloud-based predictive maintenance software for Industry 4.0, has announced it has expanded its team in Germany and opened a new office in Essen to boost support for its industrial clients and drive expansion in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Senseye’s expansion into Germany coincides with a period of rapid expansion at the company, which is experiencing booming demand across Europe for its Predictive Maintenance industrial software.

Senseye is used by a growing number of Fortune 500 industrial companies across the globe, where it is being using to reduce machine failures, halve levels of unplanned downtime, and increase maintenance efficiency by up to 40 per cent.

Peter Portner, Managing Director DACH at Senseye, said: “Germany is one of the most important growth markets in the world for Senseye and we are delighted with the progress that we are making here already.”

“We have appointed a strong team, opened an office in one of the biggest industrial cities in Germany, and are seeing growing interest from organisations that want to work more efficiently, effectively, and safely through predictive maintenance.”

Simon Kampa, founder and CEO at Senseye, said: “Senseye is committed to helping clients deliver on their strategic objectives by being close to them and providing access to experts with a deep understanding of their industries.”

“By working in partnership we can transform maintenance practices, optimise the effectiveness and efficiency of production environments, improve safety and sustainability, and help clients protect the most valuable asset they have – their people.”