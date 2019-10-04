Sepro Group appoints new Chief Sales Officer

Sepro Group has appointed Xavier Lucas as its Chief Sales Officer, with responsibility for managing Sepro’s worldwide robot sales, automation, and service network.

Lucas, who also serves as a member of Sepro’s global management board, joined Sepro in August 2018 as its Global Service and Automation Director.

In that capacity, he led Sepro’s efforts to diversify and expand its automation capabilities and partnerships, create collaborative robot solutions, and expand the reach and quality of its global service activities.

Eric Radat, President of Sepro Group, said: “Xavier Lucas will be in charge of developing our sales worldwide, on all of our markets.”

“His strong knowledge in the fields of robotics, services, and automation will gurantee Sepro delivers a deeper and broader value for our customers. I wish Xavier the best success in his new responsibilities.