Sepro Group launches a ‘Virtual Showroom’

Sepro Group has assembled a vast array of equipment and technical expertise in a ‘Virtual Showroom’ that will be online at least until the end of this year. The showroom even allows visitors to view robots in 3 dimensions.

Xavier Lucas, Chief Sales Officer for Sepro Group, explained: “Despite the cancellation of all trade fairs due to the Covid 19 pandemic, we feel it is important to keep in touch with our clients, our partners and all who seek to automate their production lines. Although it appears only online, we expect it to present a comprehensive view of Sepro technology… almost as if it were a real trade show stand.”

In the Virtual Showroom, visitors can explore the entire Sepro robot portfolio, including, the redesigned Success Range of 3-axis, and now 5-axis, affordable general-purpose robots, 3- and 5-axis robots in all sizes and 6-axis robots, co-developed with industry leaders: Yaskawa Motoman and Stäubli.

The Virtual Showroom will also show case smart data services including Live Support, a live hotline support feature designed to reduce downtime.

The company says perhaps the most exciting feature allows visitors to click into a 3D virtual display where they can study Sepro robots, rotating them through all angles and perspectives, and getting brief text descriptions of key features and capabilities. A menu bar let users choose which robots to study.

Another section of the showroom gives visitors the opportunity to schedule socially-distanced face-to-face discussions with Sepro technical experts on seven different topics about robots and automation in the plastics industry, or simply to share ideas about current and future projects.

Visitors can schedule presentations on the following subjects: