Seven winners announced at Plastic Recycling Show Europe 2019

The winners of the Plastic Recycling Awards Europe 2019 were announced today at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe, held at the RAI Amsterdam.

The winner in the Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Category was the Volvo Recycled Plastics Demo Car, a XC60 model with 170 components replaced with recycled plastics.

The MPO Easy Channel drainage system by Multiport won the Building and Construction Product category, while the PBD drawstring collection bag made from 90 per cent PCR plastic from Cedo Folien und Haushaltprodukte were winners in the Household and Leisure Product.

Also winners were Garcon Wines, in the Plastic Packaging Product category, Gian De Belder for Plastics Recycling Ambassador, REC-NIR-BLACK from Ampacet in the Product Technology Innovation category, and the COREMA Cascade Extrusion System in the Recycling Machinery Innovation category.

The winners received a trophy with a 3D printed base made from 100 per cent recycled ABS plastic car dashboards, and a multi-colour top which is laser cut from compressed HDPE beach clean-up bottle caps.

Ton Emans, PRE President and awards judge, said: “Already in their second year the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe have come of age, thanks to the quality and depth of entries we have received.”

“Together our seven winners show outstanding innovation in recycling to use plastics in a truly sustainable and circular way.”