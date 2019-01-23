Severn Trent builds test-bed to recover valuable materials in sewage

Severn Trent has announced the building of a resource recovery testbed to help deliver its vision and commitment to the way it delivers sewage service.

The vision was set out five years ago, and stated that Severn Trent would make the most of resources which are becoming scarcer over time, and providing more innovative services for customers in urban catchments.

In delivering these ambitions, Severn Trent will deliver energy neutral processing, recover the resources found in sewage and create products and materials for use in other sectors.

The resource recovery test-bed is expected to be ready by spring of 2019, in time to host technology trials.

Pete Vale, the technical lead on the project, said: “As we move into a world where the resources required to effectively treat sewage such as energy and chemicals are in increasing demand, we are looking to redefine and reimagine the way we deliver sewage treatment.”

“Our test-bed offers us the exciting opportunity to evaluate energy neutral sewage treatment and to recover valuable materials contained in sewage, such as fertilisers, bio-plastics, cellulose and even protein, that will drive revenues, by selling back to industry and ultimately cost savings for our customers.”