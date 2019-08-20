SGS will focus on multiple benefits of ISO 14001 certification at RWM 2019

SGS has announced that it will participate at the Recycling and Waste Management Exhibition (RWM) on 11–12 September at NEC, Birmingham.

RWM is expected to attract some 12,000 professionals from across the recycling and waste industry.

Experts from SGS will be available to discuss ways of improving environmental performance to meet sustainability goals, comply with environmental legislation, enhance reputation and in many instances, increase profitability.

In addition, Vladimir Tabakovic, SGS’ ISO 14001 Product Manager, will take the stage to present on the requirements and benefits of certification in the highly competitive waste and recycling sector.

The company offers a range of audit and verification services including certification to ISO 14001, the international standard specifying the requirements for an environmental management system (EMS).

Vladimir said: “The efficient and compliant management of waste and recycling is becoming ever more complex. This complexity has brought a massively increasing burden on organisations but achieving ISO 14001 enables them to put in place and maintain an EMS that covers every situation and eventuality.”