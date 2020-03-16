Shell launches new hydraulic fluid designed to boost productivity in plastic injection moulding

Shell has launched Shell Tellus S4 VE, a new hydraulic fluid formulated with gas-to-liquids technology, and specifically designed to keep plastic injection moulding equipment working for longer.

The new fluid can save the customer energy compared to conventional mineral oils, making for a more efficient operation, and can achieve an oil life of up to 40,000 hours, minimising the need for human-machine intervention with fewer oil changes.

Drew Swinton, UK and Ireland Technical Manager for Shell Lubricants, said: “Shell Tellus S4 VE is specifically designed to deliver greater uptime and higher productivity for manufacturers using always-on hydraulic systems in high-demand environments.”

“Shell GTL lubricants have a high viscosity index, better oxidation stability, and better response to additives than traditional oils. This makes the product ideal for manufacturers who run plastic injection moulding operations.”

“Plastic injection moulding is one of the most high-intensity, high-demand functions in modern manufacturing. Each machine can produce up to a hundred parts per nozzle per hour.”

“At this rate of output, even the shortest downtime or fall in efficiency can lead to significant financial losses. One of the most important steps to achieving reduced downtime and optimised efficiency is to ensure that hydraulic systems are effectively lubricated. This helps manufacturers get the best performance from their equipment.”