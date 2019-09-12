Shruti Singhal appointed as President of DSM Engineering Plastics

Royal DSM has appointed Shruti Singhal President DSM Engineering Plastics, effective 1 October 2019.

Singhal joined DSM in July 2018 as Managing Director Global Powder, Can and Coil and CMO at DSM Resins and Functional Materials.

The company says in these roles he successfully turned around the global powder business and built a strong global strategic and marketing organisation to position the business for sustainable and innovative growth in the future.

Prior to joining DSM Shruti served as Senior Vice President and President EMEA of General Cable.

Throughout his career, he has worked in North America and Europe, and held positions of increasing management and executive responsibility with multinational companies including Henkel, Cognis (now BASF) and The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland and Solenis.

Shruti holds a master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Drexel University, Philadelphia, and completed the Global Marketing Management Program at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Shruti succeeds Roeland Polet who will retire mid-2020.

Dimitri de Vreeze, said: “I’m grateful for Roeland’s strong leadership and excellent results. I am fully confident that Shruti, with his strong track record of driving growth and operational excellence, will be able to further build on the execution of our strategic roadmap at DSM Engineering Plastics.”