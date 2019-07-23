Sidel acquires COMEP, further establishing its moulds and tooling offering

Sidel has announced the acquisition of Cognac Moules Emballages Plastiques (COMEP), a French producer and designer of moulds for PET, adding further strength to the group in the manufacturing of moulds and tooling.

Sidel and COMEP will remain set on their current focuses with a strong, adapted go-to-market strategy to leverage their respective capabilities, while offering a full set of packaging services to companies bottling their products in PET.

Pavel Shevchuk, Executive Vice President for Services at Sidel, said: “We are confident that Sidel’s and COMEP’s complementary expertise will bring us more commercial opportunities while offering customers an optimal choice of partners, who are able to make their requirements a reality."

Christophe Amarant, CEO of COMEP, said: “We are confident that each company’s expertise will prove key in meeting the growing need for complete packaging solutions this industry is showing.”“We, in turn, are joining a leading, global player in the packaging design and manufacturing industry.”