Sidel joins Ellen MacArthur’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment

Sidel has been announced as a new signatory of the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, joining more than 400 organisations in a common vision of a circular economy for plastics.

Sidel has long focused on sustainability within aspects such as food safety, sustainable packaging, and equipment, and the signing of the Commitment helps add to these values.

Luc Desoutter, Sustainability Officer at Sidel, said: “By signing the Ellen MacArthur Foundations’ Global Commitment, we have undertaken another important step towards a more sustainable future.”

“Together with our clients and business partners we want to continue playing a key role when it comes to addressing the increasing challenges of packaging, food safety, and environmental impacts.”