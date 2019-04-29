Silvergate’s Compliance Manager awarded Distinction in NEBOSH National General Certificate

Silvergate’s Compliance Manager, Siân Davies, has been awarded a Distinction having successfully completed the NEBOSH National General Certificate in Occupational Health & Safety.

The NEBOSH National General Certificate, a recognised health and safety standard, has been designed to improve the safety culture of organisations by underpinning the principles of risk management.

Siân began studying for the Certificate at Coleg Cambria in September 2018.

She said: “I am thrilled to have achieved a distinction grade; all the hard work has been worth it! I have thoroughly enjoyed studying for the course; as well as learning new skills and gaining a qualification, I have made some great friends along the way.

“The course aligned well with my role here at Silvergate Plastics. I have already implemented many useful practices that have enhanced the health, safety and wellbeing of our team as well as our visiting customers and suppliers. I hope this is the start of a new journey for both myself and Silvergate Plastics.”

Sandy Bergeson, Silvergate’s Managing Director, said:

“Everyone here at Silvergate Plastics is incredibly proud of Siân’s efforts and achievement. To have gained a distinction grade demonstrates her unwavering commitment to both her professional development and the health and safety of the people associated with Silvergate Plastics.”