Silvergate launches prime performance 30 per cent recycled content masterbatch

Silvergate Plastics has launched a new white masterbatch in anticipation of the Government’s proposed plan to impose a tax on plastic packaging that does not include a minimum of 30 per cent recycled content.

The Government’s proposal could be implemented by April 2022, as part of its strategy to overhaul the UK’s waste system.

The high performance masterbatch made up of over 30 per cent recyclate is also suitable for food contact applications.

The company can also consistently colour recyclates by adjusting batch to batch masterbatch formulations to accommodate variations in the base colour of recycled feedstocks.

“Despite the current focus on plastic waste dominating headlines, plastic will continue to play a major role in all our lives. Silvergate is always keen to remain at the forefront of innovation and operate responsibly,” said Tony Bestall, Silvergate’s CEO.

“Whilst our initial development has been for high volume whites, we can implement this technology into almost any colour. Our product gives 100% repeatability in process and is suitable for food contact applications, making the new range incredibly attractive to our customers and end-users.”