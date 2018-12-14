Silvergate Plastics appoints new Business Development Manager

Silvergate Plastics has expanded its Sales Team by appointing Paul Kitson as the company’s new Business Development Manager.

Kitson will be responsible for identifying new opportunities and developing relationships with customers and supply chain partners throughout the UK and Europe.

He brings extensive processing knowledge and experience, having worked in the plastics industry for over 30 years.

During his career, he has held both technical and sales roles, working extensively in Scandinavian and Iberian markets.

The company says with the uncertainty of Brexit, Silvergate is actively seeking to enter new markets in 2019 and Kitson will play an instrumental role in this strategy.

Kitson said: “I am delighted to join Silvergate Plastics. Whilst the role is challenging, it offers a diversity and flexibility that I find attractive. What is particularly exciting about Silvergate is that our production facility operates with unparalleled agility and we can support our customers by carrying out extensive trials and developing custom products.”

Sandy Bergeson, Silvergate’s Managing Director, added: “2019 signals a new chapter at Silvergate Plastics and every other company operating in the UK, as we collectively face the outcome of Brexit. We want to extend our reach into new markets to drive growth through what may be an extremely challenging time. With Paul’s depth of knowledge and expertise, we see him as an essential addition to our Sales Team.”