Silvergate Plastics expands its compliance team

Silvergate Plastics has expanded its Compliance Team with the appointment of Siân Davies and Stuart Wood.

Davies joins the company as Compliance Manager, leading the team’s activities.

Davies has worked in engineering roles in highly regulated sectors, for over 18 years, specialising in quality assurance and the implementation of continuous improvement strategies.

As Customer Compliance Support, Wood brings a breadth of technical knowledge with 20 years of manufacturing experience.

The team manages the company’s regulatory obligations and provides extensive support to customers requiring materials that comply with specific standards.

Silvergate Plastics L-R: Domenika Parker (Compliance Executive), Siân Davies (Compliance Manager) and Stuart Wood (Customer Compliance Support)

The company believes these appointments further strengthen the breadth of knowledge and specialisms at Silvergate Plastics.

“Silvergate has committed to investing in its ability to work effectively and efficiently within a regulatory framework. Everyone operating within the plastics industry understands the importance of regulatory compliance but interpreting legislations and regulations can be challenging,” said Davies.

“Through this investment, we can support our customers and guide them through regulatory requirements when ordering masterbatch formulations. Essentially, we provide a service that is business friendly for both our wider teams and customers.”