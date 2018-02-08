Silvergate Plastics expands white range and receives ISO 14001:2015

Masterbatch manufacturer Silvergate Plastics has engineered a new generation of white masterbatch.

The main ingredient used in the production of white masterbatch is titanium dioxide, the price of which has been high since early last year.

In response, technicians at Silvergate’s manufacturing facility have evolved the company’s Simply White range that was originally launched in 2014. The new product range reduces the TiO2 content by up to 25 per cent without compromising colour or opacity and is suitable for food contact applications with FDA compliant options available.

“When the price and availability of TiO2 became a major problem early in 2017, we committed the necessary resource to find a credible alternative solution. Whilst the cost increases hit whites the hardest and, through necessity, masterbatch prices have increased, the magnitude and ongoing upward momentum led us to set about identifying further ways to manufacture high performance whites without relying as much on TiO2. Following a series of rigorous trials, we have found a fantastic solution that not only rivals the performance of traditional TiO2 formulations but offers buyers a lower cost solution,” explained Tony Bestall, CEO of Silvergate.

“The use of TiO2 is not restricted to whites. In fact, all almost all solid colours contain TiO2. We will be extending the technology to high volume colours in the coming months.”

As well as its work on the new masterbatch range, Silvergate has announced it is amongst the first companies in the masterbatch industry to be awarded the international environmental standard, ISO 14001:2015.

This certifies that the company’s Environmental Management System meets the requirements of this standard. This includes the enhancement of the company’s environmental performance, fulfilment of compliance obligations and achievement of environmental objectives.

Sandy Bergeson, Managing Director, said: “As a company committed to delivering a fast, efficient and reliable service, we at Silvergate are also conscious of our impact on the environment. Being awarded the transition to ISO 14001:2015 demonstrates our ability to continually improve our environmental performance, reduce waste and preserve natural resources.”