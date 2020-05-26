Silvergate Plastics launches natural colour collection

Silvergate Plastics has launched a Natural Colour Collection to reflect the latest trends in homewares and consumer products.

Emma Cank, Silvergate’s sales executive and consumer goods specialist, has been working closely with colour match technicians to develop this striking and stylish range.

The collection includes muted tones and heritage hues, which are currently popular with interior designers and online influencers. Designed to complement cool greys and classic whites, these colour palettes give producers of consumer homewares a convenient way to select colours.

“By putting together this collection, we have carried out a lot of the investigative work and can offer a practical way for time-stretched manufacturers to colour their products using an on-trend colour palette,” said Cank.

“Of course, we can further develop these colours to create a specific shade but the idea of this collection is to offer a convenient way for processors to get new products to market quickly and easily. We are also able to develop these colours in a range of natural effectives, including those that replicate the appearance and texture of paper and wood. Alternatively, we can bring some bling to a product with the addition of glittery effects! So, whilst this is a standard colour collection, it can still be adapted to suit individual needs.”

She adds: “Whilst orders for commodity masterbatches have soared due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are still very much focused on developing sustainable plastics. We are continuing to receive requests for such items and are proudly fulfilling these orders in a safe and responsible way.”