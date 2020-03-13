Silvergate Plastics launches new Spring Colour Collection

Silvergate Plastics has announced the launched of its new seasonal colour collection.

Pastels and fresh hues abound in this springtime collection, reflecting the latest trends in homewares and consumer goods.

The colours chosen to create the collection include Lavender Blush, Dusky Pink, Soft Peach, Daffodil Yellow, Powder Blue and Cornflower Blue.

Silvergate says these shades have been selected to offer a simple guide to the season’s trends. They can be developed and adapted to suit specific products, materials and brands.

Leading the project is Emma Cank, Silvergate’s Sales Executive. Emma works with many personal care and homeware packaging customers. She possesses a wealth of knowledge of about the shades that most appeal to consumers and followers of market trends.

Cank said: “As we leave the stormy gales of winter behind, we wanted to create a colour collection that would reflect the fresh and invigorating characteristics of springtime. The clean, soft and fresh colours in our spring palette capture the essence of this milder season, as we look forward to the warmer months to come.”

“As colour specialists, we love creating new shades, producing colour collections and developing innovative multi-component masterbatches that meet our customers’ exact needs. We really enjoy working directly with customers and happily receive colour match requests that challenge the usual brief. We welcome customers to come to our colour match suite and be present while we work our magic!”

Silvergate’s Spring Colour Collection is now available to purchase or you can request a specific colour match to suit the needs of your project.