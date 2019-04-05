Silvergate Plastics stretches out in film

Since joining Silvergate Plastics in November 2018 as Business Development Manager, Paul Kitson has been keen to highlight the ways in which the masterbatch manufacturer can fully support manufacturers of film, most notably by introducing a standard colour collection developed specifically for the market.

Silvergate has developed a complete range of products suitable for film production, and along with the standard colour collection, the range also includes specialist additive formulations and a new masterbatch specifically developed for exceptionally thin gauge film.

Kitson said: “I am delighted with the success we are having in the film market. Our approachable team has been quick to respond to customer demand and this has been reflected in the increase in orders received over the last quarter.”

“Being able to provide customers with the exact product they want, when they need it and in the quantities they require, is proving to be beneficial.”

“Typically, film producers buy in bulk but sometimes they only need a small amount of masterbatch. We manufacture products to suit the needs of the customer and are therefore happy to run short orders on demand.”

Due to the success in the market and feedback from film producers, Silvergate has re-engineered the formulation of its masterbatch for fine gauge film, and enhanced the product using less raw materials, giving customers an affordable high-performance solution.

Kitson said: “By proactively listening and responding to the need of our customers, we are able to support their exact needs. We want to work in partnership with our customers and this is a big step forward for assisting processors operating in the film market.”