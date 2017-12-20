Silvergate searches for the brightest blowmoulded colour in masterbatch competition

Masterbatch maker Silvergate Plastics has opened entries for its competition to win a hundred kilos of its Optiblo masterbatch.

At the outset of 2017, many plastics processors predicted the year’s colour palettes would be based on complex, introspective themes that reflected a shift in social behaviours. Silvergate plans to end the year on a brighter note that focuses on optimism and positivity.

Sandy Bergeson, Silvergate Managing Director, said: “As the world continues to be bombarded by new technologies associated with creating a social disconnect, it was predicted that consumers would be drawn to muted, dark colours in 2017. However, despite the various tragedies that occurred this year, many communities have joined together and rather than continuing to be bombarded with a sombre mood, consumers are now seeking products that instil a sense of fun and playfulness. Having reflected on the year, we at Silvergate want to celebrate those manufacturers who are launching bright, vibrant and uplifting colours into the marketplace so we can look ahead at 2018 with a sense of optimism.”

Blow moulders can enter by sending a colour sample or colour reference used to create the most colourful product moulded this year, along with a description of the product. Silvergate will select the most vibrant colour and reward the winner with 100 kilos of Optiblo masterbatch, matched to their choice of colour. Entries close 15th January 2018 - send submissions to optiblo@silvergate.co.uk. Messages on Facebook or Twitter, or send a sample of the colour, along with the product description, to Silvergate Plastics, Unit 53, Clywedog Road South, Wrexham Industrial Estate, Wrexham LL13 9XS.