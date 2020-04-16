Silvergate steps up to support frontline staff during Covid-19 crisis

Silvergate Plastics has joined the effort to safeguard against Covid-19 by operating around the clock to support plastics manufacturers producing medical device equipment and packaging for personal care and cleaning goods.

The North Wales masterbatch producer says it has been inundated with orders from the medical device and equipment market.

An overwhelming surge of orders have come from customers that manufacture packaging for cleaning, sanitising and personal care products.

Sandy Bergeson, Managing Director, explained: “At the very outset of this crisis, it was clear that the plastics industry would be called upon to assist in the production of medical equipment and the orders coming in from this sector are off the scale. We have also seen a significant spike in orders coming in from manufacturers of hand sanitising bottles, disinfectant bottles and such like. Whilst this situation is completely unprecedented, we are continuing to work closely with all our customers to ensure we can provide the materials they need to overcome nationwide shortages.”

“Fortunately, our operating practices have been designed to enable us to respond rapidly to unexpected changes in the marketplace, so we were ready to step up to the needs of this critical situation. That said, as with most of our colleagues throughout the plastics industry, we have had to focus on the safety and wellbeing of our team as a priority.

Bergeson continued: "We have reconfigured our manufacturing facility to ensure our technicians and operatives work in a safe practical environment. Our sales and administrative teams have been working from home since the lockdown began. We are all proud to be helping key workers on the front line.”

Despite the exceptional amount of orders currently being processed at Silvergate, the masterbatch manufacturer is continuing to meet its delivery targets.

She stated: “We are urging plastics processors to get in touch if they are experiencing a short-fall in masterbatch. We are still managing to fulfil and dispatch orders within exceptionally tight timescales. We are committed to maintaining our short lead times despite the exceptional increase in demand.”