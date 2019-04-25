SIS Pitches makes £1.8 million commitment to the UK

SIS Pitches, a leading UK-based pitch manufacturing company, has invested £1.8 million in a new turf production facility, safeguarding more than 50 jobs, and creating an additional 15 positions by 2022.

Despite the uncertainty facing UK businesses through Brexit, SIS Pitches has reaffirmed its commitment to British manufacturing with this major investment.

The purchase of a new backing plant will allow SIS to extend its current site in Maryport, Cumbria, increase production volumes, and grow its workforce.

The new factory, which covers an area of more than 2,100 square metres, is one of the most technologically advanced production facilities in Europe, and the company will use the factory to deliver the highest quality, long-lasting synthetic surfaces.

George Mullan, SIS Pitches Owner and CEO, said: “This investment in new state-of-the-art facilities and technology will support our ambitious growth plans while also creating and safeguarding jobs in the local community.”

“The Glassan Industrial Estate has been at the heart of manufacturing for more than 50 years and, despite business uncertainty in the face of Brexit, we are very proud to be able to continue that tradition through this significant investment.”

“We are also grateful to Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership for their investment in the project. Our new factory will ensure we continue to provide the highest quality products and increased output, maintaining our position as the market leader in the manufacturing of synthetic turf.”