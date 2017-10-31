Silvergate Plastics makes finance chief Sandy Bergeson Managing Director

Silvergate Plastics, the a British manufacturer of custom colour masterbatch, has promoted its Finance and Central Services Director, Sandy Bergeson, to the role of Managing Director.

Sandy will oversee all aspects of the company, including its global sales teams and manufacturing facilities. Tony Bestall, now CEO, will focus on strategic activities. Bestall said “Sandy has played an integral role in the advancement and rapid growth of Silvergate Plastics for over eight years. She has been instrumental in driving the business forward, helping to implement efficient processes and instill a positive and consistent culture throughout the business. Knowing the company is in extremely competent hands, I will be focusing on nurturing new global partnerships and maximising further opportunities for growth.”

Silvergate Plastics operates agile manufacturing facilities with a team of over fifty employees. Clients include some of the world’s most influential brands in personal care, pharmaceutical, food and drink, and consumer retail sectors.

Sandy Bergeson said: “Moving from my role as Finance and Central Services Director to Managing Director will allow me to drive all daily business activities across the company. Our objective is to invest in growth across new global markets. As we operate incredibly lean manufacturing processes, our potential for growth is phenomenal. With Tony free to focus on developing new partnerships worldwide, I will be resolutely focused on delivering consistently high service standards to all markets.”

Silvergate Plastics manufactures multi-component, polymer-specific masterbatch within a strictly controlled environment, delivered within record breaking timescales.