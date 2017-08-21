Six flexible silos for Biffa Polymers

Biffa Polymers, based in Redcar, has completed an installation of a Krause silo set from Genesis Process Solutions, for a HDPE food grade production plant.

Each silo measures 3.8m x 3.8m x 6.7m high and has a capacity of approximately 28 tonnes. All silos are made from a breathable, anti-static, high tenacity, woven polyester and are suspended from galvanised steel frames which are mounted on load cells, linked to a universal load cell HMI display. A ladder and gantry system is also part of the supply to give engineers access to equipment on top of the silos.

In 2008 when the facility was opened, Biffa project managers chose to install seven, Krause flexible silos. The decision to install flexible silos was taken because of difficulties in planning regulations governing external silos and, of course, the convenience of internal bulk storage.

Genesis Process Solutions were awarded the Krause agency for the UK and Ireland in 2008 and have worked with Biffa to make some modifications to the existing silos to improve the day to day running.

Martin Brass Engineering Project Manager for Biffa, said: “With our knowledge of the original flexible silo system installed eight years ago, opting for a new bulk storage system based on flexible silos was one of the easiest decisions that we needed to make.”

Tom Weston, Sales Engineer for Genesis Process Solutions, said: “We were given the task of designing the silos to fit the proposed new building, not only to accommodate the capacity request but also the gantry system required above. Working closely with Biffa Polymers, we delivered on time and in budget."