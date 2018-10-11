Six-month update on OPRL’s ten commitments as part of the UK Plastic Pact

In April, when the UK Plastics Pact was launched, OPRL, the recycling label not-for-profit, set itself some bold commitments in supporting its members to deliver against their pledges.

The organisation is now discussing its six-month update.

“We’re proud to report on substantial progress. On Tuesday, we were part of a broad partnership of brands and retailers taking part in the #LeedsByExample initiative, launching the first pilot of our recycling app We Recycle,” said Stuart Lendrum, Executive Director of OPRL.

“This world leading innovation gives consumers advice on recycling drinks containers and coffee cups on-the-go, including where the nearest recycling bin or reverse vending machine is, (piloting in Leeds city centre). Our plans to launch further pilots on a wider range of packaging are well advanced. This delivers the first steps on our Commitment 4.”

The organisation has grown its membership by 28 percent (64 companies) since April, adding to its target of 500 members by 2020.

Companies part of the membership include McCain Foods, Albert Bartlett, Caffè Nero, Armitage Petcare and Just Pudding Basins.

OPRL says substantial progress has also been made on further commitments including calls to action on labels reminding consumers to insert plastic straws into on-the-go drinks packaging and targeting companies with high proportions of plastic as members.

Working collaboratively with WRAP and RECOUP to produce an industry-wide categorisation of recyclable and non-recyclable plastics, commitment #5, is also underway.

“An essential part of ensuring more plastic packaging is recycled is ensuring consumers get the right recycling advice and find it easy to recycle," added Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL.

"And with our recyclability design tool completing beta testing last month we’re just putting the finishing touches to PREP UK so that members can ensure that packaging is recyclable wherever possible. That’s significant progress against Commitment #6.”