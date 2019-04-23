Skar Precision celebrates 50 years in the industry

Skar Precision, a plastic moulding specialist, is celebrating a golden anniversary after achieving 50 years in business.

The management team at Skar Precision Moulding have said they are “incredibly proud” to have reached the milestone.

The Hadleigh based company specialises in the manufacture of injection moulded plastic parts and components for a range of products, from medical equipment to toy aeroplane propellers and brochure holders.

Skar now employs 80 people operating more than 30 machines, ranging from 25 to 450 tonnes.

Karen Gant, Managing Director, said: “We are incredibly proud to reach 50 years in business. Our entire management team, which consists of four people, have played a part in the growth of Skar. We have all been here for more than 20 years, so we have all grown up in the business. And we couldn’t have done it without our loyal and committed staff and customers.”

“We have always strived to provide high quality products at competitive prices and an excellent service. By doing this, we have been rewarded by having lots of repeat business. But we are also growing – we secured two new big contracts at the end of last year and we are always keen to invest back into the business.”

Paul Denny, Operations Director, added: “When I joined 22 years ago, it was a typical mould shop with a range of products. But we wanted to get more into precision moulding and become more specialist. Our turnover of staff has also been quite low. Most of our staff have been with us for more than 10 years and we look at ourselves as a big family. Three of the management team operate right on the shop floor and the four of us have always been an approachable team.”

Gant concluded: “We are proud of our Suffolk heritage and the impact we have made in our local economy by employing so many people from the Hadleigh area during our 50 years. As with any business, we have endured tough times in our 50 years but our ethos has been to tackle everything head-on and move forward. We are all proud of the fact that we are leading a successful local company that gives local people a livelihood.”