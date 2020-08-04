Smithers appoints new Director of Materials Testing Operations

Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, recently appointed Dr Natalie Jordan as Director of Materials Testing Operations.

Dr Jordan will be responsible for guiding and developing Smithers’ Materials Testing services to support the needs of clients across a range of industries including transportation, energy and industrial components.

Based at Smithers’ Shropshire, UK laboratories, Dr Jordan will lead the analytical chemistry and physical Materials Testing teams specialising in testing plastic and rubber materials.

Her technical background will support the organisation’s expansion of its testing services, and its commitment to understanding and meeting clients’ needs with tailored support coupled with on time, accurate data.

With over 15 years of technology and management experience in the advanced composites industry with a particular focus on the aerospace, automotive and oil and gas sectors, she started her career academically. She completed numerous post-doctoral positions before switching to a career within the materials manufacturing industry, where she gained experience within Research and Innovation, Technical Service, Quality Support and Sales Development.

Sam Sheppard Fidler, Vice President Europe, Smithers Materials Science and Engineering Division, said: “Natalie not only brings with her extensive technical and scientific knowledge, having spent many years working within the in materials industry herself, she has an intimate understanding of the needs of Smithers’ clients and the materials challenges faced in transportation, industrial and energy sectors. I look forward to seeing her use that experience together with her leadership to direct and diversify the services and support offered by the Shropshire Materials Testing teams.”