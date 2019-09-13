Smithers launches single brand identity

Smithers, a provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, has announced the launch of a single brand identity, refreshed logo, new tagline, and a streamlined web presence.

With a new tagline: Innovate with Confidence, Smithers commemorates their nearly 100-year commitment to helping their clients bring great products to market.

“By uniting all our member companies under a single brand, we are working together to connect our clients with Smithers experts,” said Michael Hochschwender, CEO and President, Smithers.

“The power of our connected enterprise supports our clients throughout their product development process.”

The company says in striving to streamline the client experience and strengthen its global brand presence, Smithers is bidding farewell to its legacy brands (Smithers Apex, Smithers Avanza, Smithers Pira, Smithers Quality Assessments, Smithers Rapra, and Smithers Viscient).

This shift to a single brand aims to make it easier for clients in any industry worldwide to discover the full breadth of services Smithers has to offer throughout the entire product development process.

Smithers has grown by investing in new technology in response to customer needs and has laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

“We’re preserving the best of our history while fortifying our footprint as a global brand,” said Glenn Goldney, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Smithers.

“As we look toward the future, we are more committed than ever to delivering accurate data, on time, with high touch.”