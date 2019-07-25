Smithers Pira forecasts global rigid packaging market to reach $222 billion by 2024

The rigid plastic packaging industry is reacting to new challenges around competition with innovative flexible packaging designs, and the exploration of new markets in transition economies.

Smithers Pira’s latest market reports, ‘The Future of Rigid Plastic Packaging to 2024’, forecasts rigid plastic packaging sales to grow from a projected $181.1 billion in 2019 at an annual rate of 4.2 per cent to 2024, when It will reach $222.4 billion.

With shifts in end-use demands increasing at a fast rate across the five years to 2024, the report identifies key drivers and trends for the industry today, including lifestyle and social influences, cost and availability of materials, and rigid plastics replacing traditional packaging materials.

The report also present consumption and market value forecasts for geographic markets, including a detailed analysis for 13 major countries.