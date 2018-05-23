Smithers Rapra is now an associate member of the British Rubber and Polyurethane Products Association

Smithers Rapra, part of the Smithers Group, has joined the British Rubber and Polyurethane Products Association (BRPPA) as an Associate Member.

For over 90 years Smithers Rapra has been a partner of the rubber and plastics industries, working in rubber, plastics, and polymer testing, consulting services, conferences, training, publications and market reports, focusing on the tyre, industrial, automotive, consumer and medical industries.

“Smithers Rapra is a premier source of independent plastic and rubber consulting and testing expertise with facilities in the UK, North America and China,” said Sam Sheppard Fiddler, Vice-President and General Manager of Smithers Rapra.

“By becoming an Associate Member of the British Rubber & Polyurethane Products Association, we are able to further engage with our industry, serving the European market from our base in the UK.”

John Dorken, Director of BRPPA, added: “The British rubber and polyurethane industry is vibrant and innovative. We welcome Smithers Rapra, a brand with global reach, joining the BRPPA, further enhancing our reputation and influence for our members.”