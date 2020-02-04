SMMT airs concerns after government brings forward petrol and diesel ban

The SMMT has responded to the government’s decision to bring forward a vehicle ban in an attempt to make the UK carbon neutral by 2050.

The government today announced that the ban on selling new petrol, diesel, or hybrid cars will be moved from 2040 to 2035 at the latest.

Mike Hawes, Chief Executive of the SMMT, said: “It’s extremely concerning that government has seemingly moved the goalposts for consumers and industry on such a critical issue.”

“Manufacturers are fully invested in a zero emissions future, with some 60 plug-in models now on the market and 34 more coming in 2020.”

“However, with current demand for this still expensive technology still just a fraction of sales, it’s clear that accelerating an already very challenging ambition will take more than industry investment.”

“This is about market transformation, yet we don’t have clarity on the future of the plug-in car grant, which is the most significant driver of EV uptake, which ends in just 60 days’ time, while the UK’s charging network is still woefully inadequate.”

“If the UK is to lead the global zero emissions agenda, we need a competitive marketplace and a competitive business environment to encourage manufacturers to sell and build here. A date without a plan will merely destroy value today.”

“So we therefore need to hear how government plans to fulfil its ambitious in a sustainable way, one that safeguards industry and jobs, allows people from all income groups and regions to adapt and benefit, and, crucially, does not undermine sales of today’s low emission technologies, including popular hybrids, all of which are essential to deliver air quality and climate change goals now.”