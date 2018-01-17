Smurfit Kappa opens new recycling plant in Malaga

Smurfit Kappa has opened a new recycling plant in Malaga which is set to strengthen its recovered paper service in the region.

Expected to process over 30,000 tonnes of recovered paper annually, the plant is perfectly positioned to meet the city’s growing recycling needs.

× Expand Smurfit Kappa

Eco-friendly hybrid vehicles collect paper and board from businesses and households, which is then sorted at the plant. This is then sent to the Smurfit Kappa Mengibar Containerboard Mill where it is converted into board used to create new packaging.

Its proximity to the city centre makes it an ideal strategic partner for the city of Malaga.

“We are proud to open the doors of this innovative new plant which is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to sustainable development,” explained Ignacio Sánchez, Recycling Country Manager, Spain,

“Paper-based packaging is 100 per cent recyclable. All corrugated, solid board and folding carton can be put through a process to make it into another box in as little as 14 days, demonstrating a truly closed loop approach.”

Henri Vermeulen, Vice President of Smurfit Kappa Recovered Paper said: “This facility will play a significant part in our ongoing strategic priority to ensure the permanent availability of enough good quality recovered paper to guarantee the demands of all our customers in the chain. We are therefore very pleased to have opened another recovered paper plant.”

The plant forms part of Smurfit Kappa’s global recycling network. The company recently completed the purchase of a 12,000 sq m site in Blackburn, UK to significantly increase its recycling capabilities in the region.