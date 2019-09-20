SodaStream 24-hour shutdown in line with Global Climate Strikes

SodaStream has shut down its global e-commerce and head office operations in support of the Global Climate Strike.

Recently-appointed CEO of the business, Eyal Shohat, has called on all SodaStream employees around the world to join in with local strikes and activities.

SodaStream joins many other international brands taking action to support today’s strike (20th September 2019), including Pukka Herbs, Allbirds, Lush Cosmetics, 7th Generation and Ben & Jerry's.

Companies represented by the UK Green Building Council, a body representing 400 companies in the property sector, will also be taking part.

The company has also supported multiple environmental initiatives in the UK including partnering with the Refill campaign, a trailblazing national initiative run by City To Sea and sponsoring The Telegraph Plastic Sustainability Summit.

The organisation is also a supporting partner of this year’s World Clean Up Day.

Eyal Shohat, SodaStream CEO, said: “The climate crisis is an emergency and can no longer be ignored. It is our responsibility as leaders to listen to the voices of the young generation and act now. Caring for the planet is at the core of our company, and we have to walk the talk - even at a price.”

“We are taking a step a step further in our commitment to the planet but to demonstrate our support for the Global Climate Strike, SodaStream has shut down its global e-commerce and head office activities for 24 hours, starting at 8:00am on Friday. All SodaStream websites around the world deliver the message: “Global Climate Strike in Solidarity with the Young Generation for a Better Future.”