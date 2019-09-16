SodaStream supports World Cleanup Day UK launch

SodaStream is actively supporting World Cleanup Day to mobilise members of the public across the UK to get involved in the international day of action.

World Cleanup Day 2019 is taking place on 21st September with voluntary sector organisations, private companies and individuals from across the UK joining forces to clean up the country.

Last year, the clean-up action attracted over 17 million people worldwide in over 150 countries and is one of the largest worldwide civic movements.

Beach clean-up from World CleanupDay 2018

On average, a SodaStream sparkling water maker can dramatically reduce a household’s consumption of single-use plastic water bottles by up to 1,282 per year.

David Parks, the UK leader for World Cleanup Day, said: “Our focus during World Cleanup Day is to encourage citizens to take action, to become more aware of the trash around them and to change behaviours to become more environmentally aware. By changing behaviours and consumption patterns, every individual, company and organisation can make a real difference. We believe that the waste problem does not exist in isolation, we are all affected by it, but we are also a part of the solution.”