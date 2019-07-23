Sodick Europe opens new UK HQ

Sodick has welcomed 170 guests to the opening of its new UK headquarters in Warwick.

Kenichi Furukawa, President of Sodick, and CEO Peter Capp broke traditional sake barrels at the opening ceremony, to bring good fortune to the enterprise.

The 4200 square metre has been designed with expansion in mind, and is situated in an area with additional space for future growth at a later date.

One of the key advantages of the buildings is its large, temperature controlled showroom, with generous space for demonstrations, as well as extensive training facilities for customers and dealers.

In addition to Sodick’s latest range of EDM technology, the new building is also showcasing the company’s recently announced plastic injection moulding machines and its innovative new milling machine, both of which have specialist additional staff on site,

There is also a dedicated production area for the OPM250L additive manufacturing and milling machinery centre.