Solar Impulse Foundation supports clean and profitable developments by Covestro

Covestro has recently been granted the Solar Impulse Efficient Solutions Label for two projects, which have been proven as economically profitable as well as environmentally protective solutions: solar-powered greenhouses for drying food to preserve it, and a waterborne technology called INSQIN for sustainable textile coating.

This Label from the Solar Impulse Foundation serves as a new and credible symbol and as a guarantee of quality to those looking to implement clean solutions.

Covestro says its solar greenhouse dryer is an efficient, decentralised, cost-effective and sustainable solution for the reduction of post-harvest losses in agricultural products.

The high efficiency of the dryer is achieved through the use of polycarbonate for construction of a parabolically shaped greenhouse.

In addition, the material is transparent to visible and in particular infrared light and shows good thermal insulating properties, allowing the dryer to heat up quickly.

Bertrand Piccard, Swiss pioneer and founder of the Solar Impulse Foundation, said: “With our Solar Impulse Efficient Solution label we want to acknowledge and publicise developments like these Covestro technologies – developments, which can boost economic growth while preserving the environment."

With its INSQIN technology, Covestro aims to significantly increase the sustainability of textile coating.

The technology is based on waterborne polyurethane coatings, making textile production more eco-friendly and easier to handle. Using INSQIN, the production of coated fabrics also requires up to 95 percent less water and 50 percent less energy.