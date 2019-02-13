Sold-out success for Petcore Europe Conference 2019

Each year the European PET value chain meets in Brussels for the annual Petcore Europe Conference.

Taking place on 6th-7th February, the two-day conference welcomed more than 280 industry delegates from the entire PET value chain.

Under the theme “EU Plastics Strategy 2.0 - Taking the PET industry to the next step”, the complete PET industry sector shared perspectives and strategies for a successful and even more circular future.

Speakers and participants from the European Commission (DG GROW), the European Parlimanet as well as ICIS shared their thoughts on the PET market as well as the plastics industry in the European Circular Economy.

Discussion on Chemical Recycling of PET

Christian Crepet, Executive Director of Petcore Europe, when opening the conference, said: "Petcore Europe represents the entire PET value chain since 1993. The strength of the organisation is the engagement of over 65 participating members, who are actively participating in working groups and projects."

Stephen Short, newly elected President of Petcore Europe, added: "This engagement of all members, in combination with Petcore Europe's commitment to recyclability and circularity, is a great value for the entire industry. Petcore Europe's growth over the past years is remarkable, in 2018 we could welcome 17 new members, in the first month of 2019, another 10 companies joined the association.”

The next Petcore Europe Conference will take place in the first quarter of 2020. The exact date and place will be announced in the second half of 2019.