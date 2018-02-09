Solutions 4 Polymers and Blow It All team up for technical qualification

× Expand BlowMoulding

Apprenticeship training provider, Solutions 4 Polymers, and blow moulding and training consultancy, Blow It All, have announced a new training qualification partnership.

The two UK-based companies are collaborating to offer an extended version of the recently launched Diploma in Polymer Processing qualification, which will cover the blow moulding sector.

Solutions 4 Polymers Director, Andy Barnard, says that this new partnership with Blow It All founder and owner, Nick Thacker, “will be a great benefit to the industry”. Barnard said Thacker’s sector knowledge and technical expertise combined with the assessment and Functional Skills expertise of Solutions 4 Polymers, sets the partnership up to be “a great combination.”

“Our belief when the qualification was developed was to create a product that not only provides the skills to do the job in its current form, but to create staff that are able to build upon it and to be able to work with someone of Nick’s experience in the industry is fantastic,” Barnard explained.

Thacker said: “Following numerous discussions with major blow moulding employers, it became very apparent that we have a shortage of skills and with an ageing workforce, the problem is only going to get worse. Many of the technicians with 20+ years’ experience will be walking off the floor for the last time and taking their hard-earned knowledge with them. It is almost impossible to recruit experienced EBM technicians, they simply don’t exist. The fact that we now have this excellent, in-depth qualification is great and we can now start to bring in new blood into this specialist process.”

With 6 processing pathways, the newly developed Level 3 Diploma in Polymer Processing qualification has been specifically created for the polymer sector to meet the ever-changing demands of an apprentice in a forward-thinking organisation. The qualification aims to equip individuals with all the necessary knowledge, skills and behaviours to perform to the highest level possible in a modern manufacturing environment.