Solvay’s new HMW HALS capacity now online

Solvay’s new high molecular weight (HMW) hindered amine light stabilizer (HALS) capacity is now online, complementing existing HALS production at the Willow Island, West Virginia, USA, site.

Solvay says it’s state-of-the-art facility was designed with the latest improvements in technology to ensure operator safety, reduce impact on the environment, and improve the quality and consistency of Solvay’s HALS products.

The core HALS products currently produced at the site are the foundation for the CYNERGY and CYXTRA polymer additives product families that enable Solvay’s customers to transform the performance characteristics of polyolefin plastics into advanced polymers for specialty applications in building and construction, agricultural films, and a host of consumer and industrial uses.

Specialty HMW HALS technology protects polyolefins against degradation caused by exposure to light and thermal forces, extending the lifetime of plastics in outdoor applications.

“We decided to expand our capacity to better meet the needs of our customers,” explained Ning Chen, Vice President, Polymer Additives for Solvay’s Technology Solutions global business unit.

“This investment provides peace of mind to our clients, ensuring security of supply and a faster response from Solvay, a technology leader and industry reference in light stabilization. With it, we are well-positioned to continue delivering innovative solutions and growing with our customers.”