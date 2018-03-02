Solvay appoints new Presidents for Special Chem and Speciality Polymers

Solvay has appointed Rodrigo Elizondo as President of its Special Chem Global Business Unit, and Michael Finelli as President of the Specialty Polymers division.

Previously Commercial Director for Special Chem, Rodrigo Elizondo, has over 26 years of experience at Solvay having held commercial leadership and business management roles in North America, Europe and Asia.

× Expand Rodrigo Elizondo

Michael Finelli brings over 25 years of experience to the role, he has had commercial leadership and business management roles in North America and Europe.

As Business Director for Specialty Polymers for the past two years, he was responsible for the GBU’s business line and development as well as marketing activities.