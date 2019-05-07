Solvay helps Stratolaunch aircraft take off

Solvay is proud to congratulate Scaled Composites for successfully flying the Stratolaunch aircraft for the first time.

This twin-fuselage aircraft was designed to air launch rockets into space and is the world’s largest aircraft by wingspan.

Solvay’s innovative out of autoclave prepreg technology is extensively used on the primary structure of the Stratolaunch aircraft.

Solvay’s VTM 264 was used to manufacture the plane’s fuselage, wing skins, empennage, ribs, spars and bulkheads.

Solvay says it wishes Scaled Composites and Stratolaunch Systems Corporation success on the next steps of the program.